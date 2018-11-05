SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV) Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,380 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.77% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $61,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 112.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,605,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 850,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,071,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,592,000 after purchasing an additional 555,339 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 765,088.9% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 275,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 275,432 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 222,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 111,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 158,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $62.85 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $71.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.