SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38,483.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,337,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,844 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,841.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 358,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 358,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,870,000 after acquiring an additional 312,186 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242,434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 244,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,903,000 after acquiring an additional 227,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY opened at $340.52 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $321.61 and a 12-month high of $374.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.056 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.