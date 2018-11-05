SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 439.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,547,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,054,000 after buying an additional 6,962,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,768.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,762,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,980 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $68,805,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,309,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,266,000 after purchasing an additional 785,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,408,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period.

XRT stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $52.96.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

