Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Position Boosted by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $140,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $292,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Shares of SPB opened at $65.79 on Monday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -106.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.