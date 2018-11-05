Spotify (SPOT) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI cut shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $155.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $210.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spotify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.04.

Shares of SPOT traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,803. Spotify has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

