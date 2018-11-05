Sprouts (SPRTS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,311.00

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Sprouts has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Sprouts has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $3,311.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sprouts coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sprouts alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014891 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About Sprouts

SPRTS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,697,941,137,661 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sprouts is www.sprouts-coin.org/en.

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sprouts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sprouts and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.