SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,556. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,785,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,963,000 after acquiring an additional 432,851 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 463.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 242,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 692,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 56,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

