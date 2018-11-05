Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report sales of $194.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $193.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $80.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $664.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.97 million to $668.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $887.59 million, with estimates ranging from $870.81 million to $904.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price target on Star Bulk Carriers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $12.13 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

