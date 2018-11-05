Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Stake Lessened by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,598 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 669.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 155.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $809,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $8,783,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

