Starbucks (SBUX) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.97. 7,035,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,903,019. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 5,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $588,767,000 after buying an additional 2,543,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,420,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,582,355,000 after buying an additional 1,613,187 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after buying an additional 1,239,097 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,301,661,000 after buying an additional 928,175 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

