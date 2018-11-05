State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,700 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Johnson Controls International worth $44,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 151,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 103,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 156,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 124,683 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $32.50 on Monday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

