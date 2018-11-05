Sterling Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.9% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Medtronic worth $95,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 57,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $91.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $2,518,850.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,699.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,678 shares of company stock worth $25,818,353. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Medtronic to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

