Stifel Nicolaus Raises Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Price Target to $35.00

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Horizon Pharma has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 28.02% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $302.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Pharma will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 9,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $204,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,463.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 189.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 74.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Pharma in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 74.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Pharma in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

