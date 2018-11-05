Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 5th (ADMS, ALPMY, BAH, BKCC, BLDR, CBPO, ECA, ED, GPN, HLT)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2018

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, November 5th:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an underperform rating.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to a hold rating.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a hold rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

