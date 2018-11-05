Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $2.32 Million in State Street Corp (STT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 1,855.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in State Street by 1,151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 8,388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $69.98 on Monday. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.07.

In related news, EVP George E. Sullivan sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $134,002.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,893.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $28,523.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,777 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

