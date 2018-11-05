Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 52,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 88.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Copart by 211.7% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $50.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $67.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 23.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

