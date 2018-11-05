Stratford Consulting LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 12.4% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $34,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 21,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 255.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 873.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $88.87 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $82.16 and a 1-year high of $94.20.

