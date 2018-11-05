Stratford Consulting LLC Purchases 2,338 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.7% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,140,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,046,000 after buying an additional 108,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,165,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,815,000 after buying an additional 39,126 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8,267.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,579,000 after buying an additional 1,851,807 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 869,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,699,000 after buying an additional 31,669 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 703,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,450,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $84.06 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.93.

