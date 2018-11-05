Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $26,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $109,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $139,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $121.78 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.03 and a 12-month high of $131.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

