Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in CTS Co. (CTS)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CTS were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $364,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,604.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $920.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.36. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.01%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

