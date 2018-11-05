Strs Ohio Sells 3,200 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $234,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $70,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,259 shares of company stock worth $38,188,304. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $60.20 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $149.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.