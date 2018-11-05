Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) VP Sells $162,300.00 in Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $56.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $980.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.17. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $114.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.80 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 195,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

