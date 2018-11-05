Summit X LLC Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

