Sun Life Financial (SLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.32. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

