SunOpta (STKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $319.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.10 million. On average, analysts expect SunOpta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.40. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $624.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STKL. ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunOpta stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of SunOpta worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

