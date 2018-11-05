SunTrust Banks Trims Hyatt Hotels (H) Target Price to $78.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $87.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.41.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,429. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, insider 8-26-22 Gp Llc sold 196,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $15,361,786.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $8,701,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 58.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 250.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 105,440 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

