Sunworks (SUNW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%. On average, analysts expect Sunworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUNW opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.41. Sunworks has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.41.

SUNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Chardan Capital cut Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.