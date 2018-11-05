Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Director Purchases $39,900.00 in Stock

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Director James M. Funk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPN stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.15. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $573.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.47 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPN. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Energy Services in the second quarter worth $18,384,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Superior Energy Services by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,933,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,465 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Superior Energy Services by 128.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,430,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,854 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Superior Energy Services by 105.3% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,715,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 879,681 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Superior Energy Services by 25.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,536,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after purchasing an additional 713,410 shares during the period.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

