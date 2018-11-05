Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to post $530.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Superior Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $543.00 million and the lowest is $520.80 million. Superior Energy Services posted sales of $497.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Superior Energy Services.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $573.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Superior Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $11.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Superior Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

In other Superior Energy Services news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Funk acquired 5,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,348.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPN. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 2,659.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 430,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 414,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 63.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 40,412 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 24.1% during the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 528,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 1,319.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 326,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 303,313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SPN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 88,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,869. Superior Energy Services has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

