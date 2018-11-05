Supervalu Inc. (SVU) Receives $25.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Supervalu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Supervalu in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Supervalu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Pivotal Research lowered Supervalu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Supervalu from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Supervalu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Supervalu stock remained flat at $$32.49 during trading hours on Monday. Supervalu has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.59).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Supervalu in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Supervalu in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Supervalu in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Supervalu in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Supervalu in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Supervalu Company Profile

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

