Surgery Partners (SGRY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Surgery Partners to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $444.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Surgery Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SGRY stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $704.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, insider Brandan Lingle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,132.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Surgery Partners stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Surgery Partners worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

