SurModics, Inc. (SRDX) Holdings Reduced by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,854 shares during the quarter. SurModics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.07% of SurModics worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SurModics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after buying an additional 251,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SurModics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,022,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in SurModics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 387,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,396,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SurModics by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after buying an additional 97,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SurModics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRDX traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 61,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,201. The company has a market capitalization of $868.12 million, a P/E ratio of 127.49, a PEG ratio of 216.73 and a beta of 0.90. SurModics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $82.35.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 million. SurModics had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,413.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregg S. Sutton sold 14,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,099,051.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SurModics to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SurModics to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SurModics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

