Swiss Re (SREN) Given a CHF 78 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 78 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note published on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays set a CHF 105.30 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Baader Bank set a CHF 110 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 101 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 103 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 99.34.

Shares of VTX:SREN opened at CHF 97.12 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

