Symphony Environmental Technologies (SYM) Trading 22.9% Higher

Shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) traded up 22.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.45 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.45 ($0.14). 140,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 231,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic additive that turns ordinary plastic at the end of its life, in the presence of oxygen, into a material with a different molecular structure; d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t anti-counterfeiting systems.

