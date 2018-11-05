Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

SNCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,957. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.98% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $76.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Cadogan bought 56,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $291,319.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Cadogan bought 96,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $564,412.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $152,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth $353,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 58.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 27,292 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

