Synchrony Financial (SYF) Cut to Sell at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from an equal weight rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 121,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

