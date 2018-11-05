Synchrony Financial (SYF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Compass Point reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.44.

NYSE:SYF opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

