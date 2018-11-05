Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $163.28 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $146.70 and a 1-year high of $178.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.