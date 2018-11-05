Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.82 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10,334.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 109,541 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,778,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,927 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $145.19 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $130.06 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.48.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.