SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in SYSCO in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $71.29 on Monday. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.15% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $15.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “$70.32” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Argus lifted their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.62.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $158,249,931.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,614.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $675,231.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,163.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,969,811 shares of company stock worth $297,370,093. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

