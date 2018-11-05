System1 Group’s (SYS1) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of System1 Group (LON:SYS1) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:SYS1 opened at GBX 198.99 ($2.60) on Friday. System1 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 294 ($3.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

In other news, insider James Geddes purchased 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £29,998.50 ($39,198.35).

About System1 Group

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive markets tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

