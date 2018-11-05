Tahoe Resources (TAHO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TAHO opened at $2.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $789.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tahoe Resources has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAHO shares. Beacon Securities downgraded Tahoe Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tahoe Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tahoe Resources from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tahoe Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

