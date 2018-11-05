Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Holdings Trimmed by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.2% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 358,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.3% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

