Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Position Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,047 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at about $7,542,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,189,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,954,000 after purchasing an additional 320,062 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 12.7% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,552,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,651,000 after purchasing an additional 175,060 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $201.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.