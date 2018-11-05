TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 220.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,889 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $26,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,745,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,007,000 after acquiring an additional 575,392 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,530,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 43.0% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,103,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 332,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 47.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 934,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,617,000 after acquiring an additional 300,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Wedbush set a $150.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $128.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.95 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,640,322.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,949,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $5,068,790. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.