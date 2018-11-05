Taylor Devices (TAYD) and Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Financial Analysis

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taylor Devices and Ekso Bionics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Ekso Bionics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Taylor Devices has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ekso Bionics has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Devices and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices 3.52% 3.11% 2.66% Ekso Bionics -327.12% -169.75% -92.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taylor Devices and Ekso Bionics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices $24.36 million 1.77 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Ekso Bionics $7.35 million 17.38 -$29.12 million ($0.89) -2.36

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Ekso Bionics.

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Ekso Bionics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops. Its products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special military and aerospace applications. The company markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. Taylor Devices, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The company's Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

