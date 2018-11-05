Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Taylor Morrison Home from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.78.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.8% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 57.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.