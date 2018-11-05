TCG BDC (CGBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect TCG BDC to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 45.15%. On average, analysts expect TCG BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TCG BDC stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.05. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 85.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGBD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

