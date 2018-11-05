TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 711,721 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,721 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $318,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,717,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,416,000 after buying an additional 4,747,778 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,045,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,591.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,447,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after buying an additional 3,244,164 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,306,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,527,000 after buying an additional 601,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,509,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,923,000 after buying an additional 144,291 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $154.00 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

