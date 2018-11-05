TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc (XYL)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Xylem worth $102,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Xylem by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 96,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Xylem by 60.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $571,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,505.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 17,161 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $1,396,390.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,563.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,231. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of XYL opened at $68.02 on Monday. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

